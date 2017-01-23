FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
China's oldest P2P lender Ppdai plans $200 mln NY IPO in H1 2017 -IFR
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 23, 2017 / 6:31 AM / 7 months ago

China's oldest P2P lender Ppdai plans $200 mln NY IPO in H1 2017 -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 23 (Reuters) - China's oldest peer-to-peer (P2P) lender Ppdai.com plans to raise $200 million in an initial public offering (IPO) in New York in the first half of 2017, IFR reported on Monday, citing people close to the plans.

Citigroup and Credit Suisse will lead the IPO, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Ppdai.com, Citigroup and Credit Suisse declined to comment.

The company, formally known as Shanghai Paipaidai Financial Information Service, counts Legend Capital, the venture capital arm of Legend Holdings Corp, among its shareholders, IFR said. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.