PRESS DIGEST - China - July 13

SHANGHAI, July 13 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The expansion of investment is the best way to maintain the “stable growth” policy, but China must take stock of the lessons from the 2009 stimulus plan, says a report by the State Information Center, a state think tank.
- The proportion of insurance funds invested in mutual funds rose to 7-8 percent in June from 5-6 percent previously. China Life has invested about 9 million yuan ($1.41 million) in several stock funds.
- China will resolutely stay the course on measures to cool the country’s real estate market, a spokesman for the Ministry of Land Resources said on Thursday. The measures include restricting new land supply and ensuring that land already sold to developers does not stay idle.
- China’s National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Finance have agreed in principle to reduce regulatory fees of securities futures trading by 50 percent.
- House sales in Shenzhen in the first half of 2012 hit 18,000 units, the highest level in three years. The market expects sales to accelerate in July following a cut in interest rates.
- Media reports that top policymakers have rejected a plan to expand the pilot project for over-the-counter stock trading, currently running in Beijing’s Zhongguancun district, are not accurate.
- China’s overall land market has cooled in the first half of this year, though individual cities have sold land at record high price, the Ministry of Land and Resources said.
- Trade between China and Africa will be increasingly settled in yuan, a senior executive at African Export-Import Bank, Afreximbank, said.
