PRESS DIGEST - China - March 23

- China will step up reform of its rural cooperatives and support small-sized financial institutions to lend to micr-business firms and rural areas.

- The Agriculture Bank of China posted an increase of 28.5 percent in net profit in 2011.

- China and Australia sign a currency swap deal worth 200 billion yuan ($31.75 billion), or 30 billion Australian dollars, as part of efforts to boost bilateral trade and investment while maintaining regional financial stability.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

- Vice-Premier Zhang Dejiang, the newly appointed Party chief of Southwest Chongqing municipality, has promised unremitting efforts to consolidate the municipality’s role as a global leader in information technology. Zhang told Jim Wong, president of computer company Acer, that Chongqing would ensure “continuity and stability in its reforms and opening-up policies”.

- A woman billionaire Gu Chunfang in Changshu, Jiangsu province, disappeared after borrowing more than 100 million yuan from banks and nearly 500 million yuan from private lenders by promising high returns with a 40 percent annual interest rate.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- President Hu Jintao told visiting Wu Po-hsiung, honorary chairman of the Kuomintang (KMT) party that cross-Strait development is “the common will of both sides” in line with the overall interests of the Chinese people and the trends of progress and development. He reiterated opposition to Taiwan independence.

- Vice Premier Hui Liangyu urged local authorities to do their best to help farmers reap a good grain harvest this year to ensure food supplies for the country.

