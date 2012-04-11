UPDATE 1-PRESS DIGEST - China - April 11

(Adds new items)

BEIJING, April 11 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- State enterprises are not be allowed to invest in non-core business areas, the state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission said.

- Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd plans to pay out a cash dividend of 4.0 yuan per share, setting a new dividend record in the market.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- An editorial said the decision on Bo Xilai has showed the party’s firm determination to uphold party discipline and safeguard the fundamental interests of the masses. Bo, the former party chief of Chongqing city government, is under investigation for violating party discipline and has been removed from the Central Committee and its Politburo.

- China will expand its vegetable and meat tracing system to 20 cities to ensure food safety.

FINANCIAL NEWS

- The central People’s Bank of China is studying whether to launch a pilot financial reform programme in the city of Wenzhou, an entrepreneurial centre.

- A real estate developer in the city of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, has gone bankrupt. Beijing has taken a series of measures to cool domestic housing prices.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

- China will maintain a low birthrate and keep the population under 1.39 billion by the end of 2015, according to a five-year plan on population development issued by the State Council. China had more than 1.34 billion people at the end of 2011. In five years, the number of people aged 60 and older will rise to more than 200 million, it said.

- President Hu Jintao called for mutual understanding and firm support on issues concerning sovereignty and territorial integrity during a meeting with visiting Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan.

- Samsung Electronics Co, Asia’s largest consumer electronics maker, said it would open a memory chip factory valued at $7 billion in Xi‘an, Shaanxi province, its largest ever overseas investment. The move signals Samsung’s expansion in the Chinese market, and is the largest foreign investment by value in western China.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... For Taiwan newspapers see........................