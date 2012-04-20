FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - China - April 20
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
April 20, 2012 / 5:01 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - China - April 20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 20 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

China’s first quarter economic growth was in line with expectations, and fundamentals will not change significantly in the future, said Lu Zhongyuan, vice director of the development research center with the State Council, China’s cabinet.

SECURITIES TIMES

China’s GD Power Development, a unit of state-owned Guodian Corp, aims to achieve power generation of 158.9 billion kilowatt hours this year. For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... For Taiwan newspapers see........................ (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Ed Lane)

