PRESS DIGEST - China - April 23

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, April 23 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Vice Premier Wang Qishan urged Shanghai to quicken its pace of financial reforms in a tour to the Chinese financial hub on April 20 and 21.

- The China Securities Regulatory Commission said it would support the listings of commodity futures companies as part of the regulator’s recent push for market reforms.

- The Shanghai-based China Financial Futures Exchange will expand mock trading in government bond futures.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said China will strengthen its efforts to adjust macroeconomic policy to ensure its economic growth amid global economic weakness.

- A commentary says China may cut banks’ reserve requirement ratios after India and Brazil cut interest rates last week.

FINANCIAL NEWS

- The China Insurance Regulatory Commission, the insurance industry watchdog, has urged Ping An Insurance to stop sending potential clients excessive short messages.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

-- The two duty free shops on the island province of Hainan had reported daily turnover of about 5 million yuan since their opening a year ago.

CHINA DAILY

-- The case involving the death of British citizen Neil Heywood is out of the ordinary in the city of Chongqing, and Chongqing municipal police have vowed better protection of foreigners in the city for business, study or tourism.

-- About 200 volunteers crowded into a temporary shelter on Sunday attending to the roughly 480 weak dogs that were rescued on their way to be slaughtered as food last week in Kunming, the capital city of southwestern Yunnan province. ($1 = 6.3 Chinese Yuan) For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... For Taiwan newspapers see........................ (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Zhou Xin; Editing by Paul Tait)