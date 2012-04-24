PRESS DIGEST - China - April 24

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, April 24 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- The authorities are revising the country’s highway construction plan and could add a further 20,000 kilometres of road, the newspaper said citing unidentified sources. A draft proposal has been completed and will be issued to local governments for approval before seeking a final go-ahead from the State Council.

- As part of measures by market regulators to improve initial public offering pricing, if a company’s IPO is priced more than 25 percent higher than the average price/earnings ratio of industry peers, the company must publish a statement disclosing potential risks.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- The government has issued $700 million in combined quotas this month to five qualified foreign institutional investors (QFIIs), including HI Asset Management Co, Cathay Life Insurance Co and Hospital Authority Provident Fund Scheme.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- Shanghai’s office buildings and department stores will be asked to turn off air conditioners at peak periods this summer as the city faces potential electricity shortages, the city’s power supplier said yesterday, estimating demand to reach about 29,000 megawatts against a supply capacity of 28,999 megawatts.

-- The government plans to speed up exploration of shale gas, asking companies to invest three times the minimum amount sought for crude oil acreage. The Ministry of Land and Resources is drafting rules that will allow it to seize blocks from companies that fail to invest at least 30,000 yuan per square kilometre per year, a director at the ministry’s research institute said.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- The central bank has agreed to allow two World Bank institutions to buy debt in the domestic market as the world’s second-largest economy opens to further foreign investment. The International Development Association and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development will be allowed to purchase debt in the interbank bond market.

FINANCIAL NEWS

-- The country’s total foreign assets, two thirds of which are in form of state foreign exchange reserves, were up 14.6 percent at $4.7182 trillion by the end of 2011, China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange said.

-- The Securities Regulatory Commission has budgeted 847.53 million yuan ($134.34 million) for expenditure in 2012, an increase of 76.7 million yuan from 2011 because of rising costs of regulatory activities and housing allowances.

($1 = 6.3088 Chinese yuan)