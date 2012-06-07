FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - China - June 7
June 7, 2012 / 1:15 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - China - June 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Shanghai saw a successful land auction on Wednesday, with seven pieces of property auctioned, including one that sold at a 435 percent premium to its starting price. But total land sales for the year to date are still only 30 percent of last year’s total.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Sixteen listed securities houses said their combined profits hit 1.98 billion yuan ($309.6 million) in May, up around 20 percent from April.

- Poly Real Estate (Group) Co Ltd said contract sales rose over 40 percent by area and by value in May from a year earlier.

- There could be an nationwide electricity shortage this summer as big as 35 million kilowatts.

21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- Property companies raised over 10 billion yuan in May through syndicated loans, overseas bonds, and trust loans, showing that liquidity in these enterprises remains tight.

SHANGHAI DAILY

--China’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security is preparing a document in conjunction with the police that will simplify procedures for expats to gain permanent resident status as part of efforts to attract foreign talent, a spokesman said in an online chat.

$1 = 6.3635 Chinese yuan Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

