UPDATE 1-PRESS DIGEST - China - Feb 28
February 28, 2012 / 2:05 AM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-PRESS DIGEST - China - Feb 28

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds new items)

SHANGHAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS

-- China’s financial innovations should be designed to focus more on serving the real economy, said Shang Fulin, chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- China will promote “innovation and opening-up” to maintain long-term, stable and fast economic growth, Vice-Premier Li Keqiang said, during a meeting with Robert Zoellick, president of the World Bank.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

-- China is facing a golden opportunity to further open up its financial sector and people should not worry about financial security issues upon liberalisation as the government will always take a prudent approach toward that goal, said Fang Xinghai, director-general of the Shanghai Financial Services Office.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- Bank of Ningbo said its annual net profit for 2011 was 3.3 billion yuan ($523.7 million), up 40.3 percent from the previous year.

-- Geng Liang, chairman of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, said he supports more long-term fund investments from such entities as pension funds, in the stock market.

-- The Shanghai Stock Exchange is studying further stringent measures to regulate initial public offerings (IPO).

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- Shanghai reported the most days with so-called excellent or good air quality in the past 12 years last year, but such a strong record is expected to drop 10 to 15 percent after the city introduces a more stringent measurement in June.

21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

-- The China Banking Regulatory Commission has deployed a check on the authenticity of loans in large-, small- and medium-sized commercial banks in February this year.

-- Aluminium Corporation of China (CHALCO) plans to take over and restructure the Ning Xia Yin Xing Energy Co .

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... For Taiwan newspapers see........................ ($1 = 6.3019 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai newsrooms; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

