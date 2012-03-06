PRESS DIGEST - China - March 6

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, March 6 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA DAILY

-- China’s top securities regulator will introduce delisting procedures for the main board mid-year to protect the interest of stock investors, said Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

SECURITIES TIMES

-- Nearly 78 percent of 4,746 Chinese individual stock investors polled lost money in 2011, a survey conducted by an investor protection fund showed.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- China’s National Development and Reform Commission will conduct a national wide probe to curb rampant banking service charges, Yan Qingming, an assistant to the chairman of the country’s top banking regulator, said.

-- Minsheng Bank Chairman Dong Wenbiao said the proportion of loans to small companies accounted for more than 40 percent of all loans and the profit from these yielded one to two percentage points more than loans to large enterprises.

-- The deadline on loans to local financing platforms will not be extended, says Yan Qingmin, China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) assistant chairman.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

-- China’s banking regulator issued an official document in late February to prohibit bill trust activities. For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... For Taiwan newspapers see........................ (Reporting by Shanghai and Beijing Newsrooms; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)