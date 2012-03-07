FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - CHINA - March 7
March 7, 2012 / 1:51 AM / in 6 years

PRESS DIGEST - CHINA - March 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 7 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA DAILY

-- China will cut import tariffs on a large number of consumer and luxury goods this year, said Wei Jianguo, former deputy commerce minister and a delegate of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

-- The Beijing municipal government is considering introducing a residential permit system to curb the city’s fast growing population, said Zhang Gong, director of Beijing’s development and reform commission.

SECURITIES TIMES

-- The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) is working on guideline to review city commercial banks’ applications to go public, said Ouyang Zehua, a deputy director of a CSRC division.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- China’s transportation minister Li Shenglin said he fully supports consolidation of the country’s transportation sector.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

-- Shanghai will not ease its curbs on housing purchases this year, said Yu Zhengshengsecretary of the city’s Communist Party Committee. For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... For Taiwan newspapers see........................ (Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai newsrooms; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

