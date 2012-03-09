PRESS DIGEST - CHINA March 9

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 9 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA DAILY

-- China will gradually allow private capital to invest in monopolised industries such as telecommunications, energy, railway and even national defense, said Li Yizhong, former Minister of Industry and Information Technology.

-- China must increase its grain output to avoid becoming too reliant on imports, said Chen Xiwen, director of the office for the Communist Party of China Central Committee’s Leading Group on Rural Work.

SECURITIES TIMES

-- China’s top securities regulator Guo Shuqing said there would be a major breakthrough in the existing rules and mechanism regarding delisting and new share offerings.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- China will not ease its curbs on home purchases in the near term, said Jiang Weixin, Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.