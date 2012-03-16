UPDATE 1-PRESS DIGEST-China - March 16

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, March 16 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

-- About 10 percent of the apparel coming into China last year did not meet Chinese quality requirements, according to the country’s General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine.

-- Chinese stock investors had 413,000 yuan on their accounts on average in 2011, slightly down from 422,000 yuan in 2010, according to a survey by the Shenzhen stock exchange.

-- Complaint s about high service charges are the major issue facing Chinese banks, according to a report by the industry’s association.

CHINA DAILY

-- Preparations are well advanced to launch a moon mission and bring about 2 kilograms of lunar soil samples to Earth, a leading space program official said, as part of the third phase of China’s lunar exploration program.

-- More than 70 percent of Chinese people believe that new media can be more powerful tools for democratic supervision than traditional media, according to a survey by Fudan University in Shanghai.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- A full-page spread on interest rate liberalisation features interviews with Li Daokui, academic adviser to the monetary policy committee of the People’s Bank of China; and Ba Shusong, deputy director-general of the Finance Research Institute at the Development Research Centre, an influential government-sponsored think tank under the State Council. Both say that the time is ripe to push forward with market-based interest rate reform.

-- The China Securities Regulatory Commission is working on ways to reduce costs for listed companies to issue dividends.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- The China Rubber Industry Association called for the government to scrap the import duty on rubber in order to ease tyre producers’ cost pressures. The association also called for the government to expand the national rubber reserve.

21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

-- A wealth management plan that Standard Chartered Bank sold to Chinese investors under the Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) programme, the main channel through which Chinese investors can purchase foreign financial assets, lost 95 percent of its value, and marketing materials downplayed how complicated and risky the product was. Other QDII products have similar problems.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- Experts say that illicit cosmetic face-lift injections using fake ingredients will produce a huge wave of side effects over the next year. China imported 20,000 doses of one popular French dermal filler in 2011, but at least 200,000 injections were performed.

