PRESS DIGEST - China - May 23
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
May 23, 2012 / 1:50 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - China - May 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, May 23 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

-- U.S. buyout firm Blackstone Group LP is in talks to buy the Huamin Imperial Tower office building in downtown Shanghai for 7 billion yuan ($1.11 billion).

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- China’s central government has formed a strategic partnership with more than 20 provincial governments to spur investment and sustain growth.

CHINA DAILY

-- China has drawn up a framework proposal for government agencies of all levels to cut taxes and to regulate executive pay at highly profitable monopolised industries and private companies, said Yang Yiyong, director of the Social Development Research Institute under the National Development and Reform Commission.

FINANCIAL NEWS

-- China’s top insurance regulator has banned non-insurance related entities or individuals from recommending insurance products and providing intermediary insurance-related services online.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
