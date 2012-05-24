PRESS DIGEST - China - May 24

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, May 24 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China will improve the energy consumption cap plan between 2011 and 2015 after receiving approval from the National Development and Reform Commission. It will submit a plan to the State Council, Wu Yin, vice chief of China’s National Energy Administration was quoted as saying.

- China Shenhua Energy , the country’s largest coal producer, has started to take over the coal-to-liquid business from its parent, the company said in a regulatory filing.

SECURITIES TIMES

- PetroChina, China’s largest energy company, will introduce private investment in the third West-East gas pipeline construction which is due for completion in 2-3 years.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Shanghai has secured 660 billion yuan ($104.2 billion) in financing over the next three years from 12 banks. The funds will go to support industries such as high-end manufacturing, information technology, new energy and biopharmaceutical.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

- Chinese airlines have not provided emissions data to the E.U. and do not intend to do so, despite the E.U.’s threat of punitive measures, said Li Jiaxiang, head of the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

- Europe should be more open to capital inflows, the chairman of the board of supervisors of China Investment Corp, China’s sovereign wealth fund, told a conference in London.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- Chinese President and Party Secretary Hu Jintao called for scientific development of China’s military, at a meeting with Beijing military district personnel also attended by Vice President Xi Jinping.

- Vice Premier Wang Qishan pledged protection for intellectual property rights in a meeting with Microsoft executives. A campaign for legal software in central government offices had been completed. Provincial-level offices would need to buy legal software by the end of June and lower levels of government would have to do so by the end of 2013.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.3345 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Anand Basu)