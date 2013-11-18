China investigates executives from Hit Shouchuang, Anhui Expressway

Nov 18 (Reuters) - China’s authorities are investigating senior executives from retail-to-property company Hit Shouchuang and toll road operator Anhui Expressway as the government seeks to crack down on corruption and other malpractices.

China has launched a series of investigations into executives in various sectors, ranging from energy to shipping, as President Xi Jinping focuses on rooting out graft, which is seen as a threat to the ruling Communist Party’s survival.

Chairman Gong Dongsheng of Hit Shouchuang Technology Co Ltd had been detained by police in the southwestern province of Yunnan for suspected falsification of the company’s registered capital, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

“Mr Gong Dongsheng’s involvement in the case has nothing to do with the company. The company is operating as usual,” Hit Shouchuang said on Monday.

In a separate statement, Anhui Expressway Co. Ltd. said Executive Director Li Jiezhi was under investigation by authorities. It did not elaborate.

The latest investigations come days after state-owned Chengdu Hi-Tech Development Co Ltd said its chairman had been put under investigation for unspecified crimes. (Reporting by Meg Shen in HONG KONG and Lee Chyen Yee in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)