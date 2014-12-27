FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Nov industrial profits down 4.2 pct y/y, sharpest fall in 27 months
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
December 27, 2014 / 2:36 AM / 3 years ago

China's Nov industrial profits down 4.2 pct y/y, sharpest fall in 27 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chinese industrial profits dropped sharply in November, official data showed on Saturday, falling 4.2 percent from a year earlier, the biggest annual decline since August 2012.

In October, profits slid 2.1 percent compared with the same month in 2013.

For the January-November period, profits are still up 5.3 percent from a year earlier, although they have been eroded by the two straight months of slides.

The report from the National Bureau of Statistics highlights the depth of economic weakness that prompted the central bank to make a surprise cut to guidance lending rates in late November, as regulators previewed rising signs of deflationary pressure and slackening demand. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.