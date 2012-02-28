FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
More Chinese buy property abroad - Colliers
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 28, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 6 years ago

More Chinese buy property abroad - Colliers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Chinese mainlanders account for 20-40 percent of foreign property investors to date in Vancouver, Toronto, London and Singapore, a new report from real estate consultants Colliers International said on Tuesday.

The report, based on public data and transactions completed by Colliers -- the world’s third-largest real estate organisation -- said Chinese investors currently own nearly 30 percent of Singapore’s private residences.

In central London, mainland Chinese and Hong Kong investors have bought 20 percent of the newly-built properties up to the end of 2011.

Colliers predicted that mainland Chinese demand will push up the property prices in core areas of central London and traditional high-end residential districts by five to ten percent in 2012.

A growing number of Chinese citizens are buying overseas property because it is more difficult to buy at home due to a campaign to curb real estate speculation by preventing multiple home purchases.

There is also an emerging trend of younger Chinese buyers purchasing bigger apartments or luxury properties in Canada, rather than those with one bedroom or two, the report said.

Reporting by Langi Chiang and Nick Edwards. Editing by Jane Merriman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.