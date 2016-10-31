FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
China's Shenzhen tightens bond issue rules for real estate firms - paper
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 31, 2016 / 6:30 AM / 10 months ago

China's Shenzhen tightens bond issue rules for real estate firms - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - China's Shenzhen bourse tightened rules for listed real estate firms seeking to issue bonds, joining its Shanghai counterpart, in efforts to curb excessive capital flowing into the property market, the China Securities Journal reported on Monday.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange will regulate property developers and their bond issuance application depending on their scale, leverage and risk levels, and the bond proceeds will not be allowed for use in land purchase, the newspaper said, citing a letter from the bourse.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange, directly administered by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), had implemented similar tightening earlier this month.

A wave of cities have imposed measures, including higher mortgage down payments and tighter real estate-related loans, to cool hot property markets that have raised official alarm in Beijing and fresh concerns about China's ballooning debt. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.