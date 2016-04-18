FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China new home prices rise 4.9 pct y/y in March
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 18, 2016 / 1:40 AM / a year ago

China new home prices rise 4.9 pct y/y in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - China’s home prices in China’s 70 major cities gained for the sixth consecutive month in March from a year earlier, up 4.9 percent, an official survey showed on Monday.

The growth picked up from a rise of 3.6 percent in February. Compared to February, March prices were up 1.1 percent.

The southern city of Shenzhen continued to be the top performer with home prices rising 61.6 percent from a year ago, followed by Shanghai with 25 percent gain.

Prices in the two cities were up 3.7 percent and 3.6 percent respectively from a month earlier.

China’s housing market bottomed out in the second half of 2015 on a slew of government support measures, but a strong rebound in prices in the biggest cities has sparked concerns that some markets may be overheating, driving local authorities to tightening purchasing rules in late March. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.