China home prices rise 6.2 pct in April on-year

May 18 (Reuters) - China’s home prices rose 6.2 percent in April, accelerating from the previous month’s 4.9 percent gain, an official survey showed on Wednesday, marking a broadening recovery in the country’s housing market.

Compared with a month earlier, home prices last month rose 1.2 percent, up from March’s 1.1 percent, according to Reuters calculations from data issued by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The southern cities of Shenzhen and Shanghai were still the two top performers, despite tightening housing measures introduced in late March, with home prices rising 62.4 percent and 28 percent, respectively, from a year ago. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Sam Holmes)