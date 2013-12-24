FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to continue controls on property market in 2014 -housing min
December 24, 2013

China to continue controls on property market in 2014 -housing min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 24 (Reuters) - China will continue controls on the property market in 2014 while increasing land and housing supply in cities facing big rises in home prices, Housing Minister Jiang Weixin was quoted by the official Xinhua news agency on Tuesday as saying.

Jiang also said cities where rises are big must strictly implement tightening measures next year, Xinhua reported on its Weibo account.

China’s home prices rose at the quickest annual pace on record in November, but signs have emerged that the government’s four-year effort to cool the market may be starting to bear fruit as monthly gains marked the slowest this year. (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing)

