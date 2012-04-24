China mulls policies to benefit first-home buyers-paper

SHANGHAI, April 24 (Reuters) - China may introduce preferential policies for first-home buyers to help support the property market, the Shanghai Securities News reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources.

Beijing is considering policies that will encourage more first-home buyers to purchase residential property, but will also create regulations to deter speculation, the paper said.

The paper said Beijing has been working on the policies since late last year to ensure the year-long clampdown on the property sector would not cause havoc in the real estate market.

Earlier this month, state media reported that Chinese banks were offering first-time home buyers discounts of 10 to 15 percent on mortgage interest rates.

China’s average new home price slipped in March from a year earlier, the first decline in two years. A Reuters poll showed analysts expect prices will likely fall by a further 10-20 percent between now and the end of the year after slipping 5 percent in the first quarter. (Reporting by Fayen Wong and Samuel Shen; Editing by Matt Driskill)