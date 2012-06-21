Govt adviser urges China to maintain housing curbs - Xinhua

BEIJING, June 21 (Reuters) - China needs to maintain property market restrictions, a senior government adviser was quoted as saying in local media, a day after the country’s top advisory body called on the government to relax housing market curbs to bolster economic growth.

In an apparent stance reversal, Li Deshui, head of the economic committee at the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), was quoted by the state Xinhua News Agency as saying that Beijing should continue to limit home purchases by market speculators.

His remarks, published late on Wednesday, came less than a day after a Chinese newspaper reported that the CPPCC had urged Beijing to loosen purchase restrictions on luxury homes in the country’s most developed cities of Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Shenzhen.

The CPPCC’s proposal was significant as it was the first time that a group of influential advisers has called on the government to ease housing market curbs over concerns it may further slow economic growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

Xinhua quoted Li as saying the government needed to stick to policies that ensured property prices did not rebound to previous record highs.

Li, a former director of China’s statistics agency, said the government should encourage purchases by those with a genuine need for shelter such as first-home buyers, but must stand firm in its crackdown on speculators.

The CPPCC, which includes retired and soon-to-be-retired officials, meets in parallel with China’s parliament and has no decision-making powers, but has in the past floated ideas that later became law. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Chris Lewis)