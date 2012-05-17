China dashes hopes of easing in property policy

BEIJING, May 17 (Reuters) - China will stick to its stance of curbing speculative property demand while supporting purchases for home use, the housing ministry said on Thursday, dashing hopes of policy relaxation despite slowing economic growth.

A sharper-than-expected slowdown in the economy in April has fuelled market expectations of possible loosening of property curbs, such as a cut in down payments and mortgage rates for first-time home buyers, to stimulate investment in the real estate sector, which accounted for 13 percent of China’s gross domestic product in 2011.

But Zhang Xiaohong, vice head of property market supervision at the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, cut those expectations down to size.

“We will keep our severe crackdown against investment and speculative housing demand,” he said in an interview with news portal www.china.com.cn.

“We must firmly stick to the tightening measures, further strengthen our achieved results and drive home prices back to a reasonable level,” Zhang said, adding that the government would press ahead with a trial property tax, first launched last year in Chongqing and Shanghai.

The government would step up efforts to ensure future home supply by increasing land for construction, he said.

He urged local officials to promote economic restructuring to reduce over-reliance on the property sector and to get used to less revenue from land sales and property transactions. (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Macfie)