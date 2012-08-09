FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Jan-Jul real estate investment up 15.4pct on yr
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 9, 2012 / 5:41 AM / 5 years ago

China Jan-Jul real estate investment up 15.4pct on yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China’s real estate investment rose 15.4 percent in the first seven months of 2012 from a year earlier, down from an annual increase of 16.6 percent in the first half of the year, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

Revenues from property sales in the country fell 0.5 percent in the January-July period from a year earlier, compared with an annual drop of 5.2 percent in the first half, the agency added in a statement published on its website, www.stats.gov.cn

Meanwhile, newly started property construction fell 9.8 percent in the first seven months of 2012, accelerating from a decline of 7.1 percent in the first half. (Reporting By China Economics Team; Editing by Nick Edwards)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.