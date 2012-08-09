China Jan-Jul real estate investment up 15.4pct on yr

BEIJING, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China’s real estate investment rose 15.4 percent in the first seven months of 2012 from a year earlier, down from an annual increase of 16.6 percent in the first half of the year, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

Revenues from property sales in the country fell 0.5 percent in the January-July period from a year earlier, compared with an annual drop of 5.2 percent in the first half, the agency added in a statement published on its website, www.stats.gov.cn

Meanwhile, newly started property construction fell 9.8 percent in the first seven months of 2012, accelerating from a decline of 7.1 percent in the first half. (Reporting By China Economics Team; Editing by Nick Edwards)