China Q1 property investment up 20.2 pct on yr
April 15, 2013 / 2:06 AM / 4 years ago

China Q1 property investment up 20.2 pct on yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 15 (Reuters) - China’s real estate investment rose 20.2 percent in the first quarter of 2013 from the same period a year earlier, while revenues from property sales in the country rose 61.3 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

The rise in investment compares with an increase of 22.8 percent in the first two months, while the increase in revenue compares with a 77.6 percent rise in January and February combined.

China’s central government said last month it wanted local governments in areas where property prices were rising too quickly to strictly implement rules which impose a 20 percent capital gains tax and higher down payments for second-home buyers.

The measure after data showed China’s new home prices rose in February from a year ago for a second consecutive month. (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing)

