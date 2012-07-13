FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Breakdown of China's Jan-Jun property investment
#Asia
July 13, 2012 / 2:41 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Breakdown of China's Jan-Jun property investment

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China's real estate investment rose 16.6
percent in the first half of 2012 from a year earlier, slowing from annual
growth of 18.5 percent in the first five months, the National Bureau of
Statistics said on Friday.
    Real estate investment totalled 3.1 trillion yuan in the first half,
accounting for 13.7 percent of the country's gross domestic product.
Following is a breakdown of the data.
    
PROPERTY INVESTMENT
Actual investment in the sector (in billions of yuan and percentage change from
a year earlier):
            Jan-Jun  Jan-May  Jan-Apr  Jan-Mar  Jan-Feb  Jan-Dec  Jan-Nov
    Level   3,061.0  2,221.3  1,583.5  1,092.7    543.1  6,174.0  5,548.3
    Change     16.6     18.5     18.7     23.5     27.8     27.9     29.9
              
Floor space under construction (in millions of square metres and percentage
change from a year earlier):
          Jan-Jun   Jan-May   Jan-Apr   Jan-Mar   Jan-Feb   Jan-Dec   Jan-Nov
    Level   4,756     4,514     4,272     4,092     3,949     5,080     4,913
    Change   17.2      19.6      21.2      25.0      35.5      25.3      27.9   

Floor space newly started for construction (in millions of square metres an
percentage change from a year earlier):
          Jan-Jun   Jan-May   Jan-Apr   Jan-Mar   Jan-Feb   Jan-Dec   Jan-Nov
    Level     924       729       545       399       200     1,901     1,750
    Change   -7.1      -4.3      -4.2       0.3       5.1      16.2      20.5   

PROPERTY SALES
Property sales measured by floor space (in millions of square metres and
percentage change from a year earlier):
            Jan-Jun  Jan-May  Jan-Apr  Jan-Mar  Jan-Feb  Jan-Dec  Jan-Nov
    Level     399.6    288.5    215.6    152.4     70.0  1,099.5    895.9
    Change    -10.0    -12.4    -13.4    -13.6    -14.0      4.9      8.5       

Property sales by value (in billions of yuan and percentage change from a year
earlier):
           Jan-Jun   Jan-May   Jan-Apr   Jan-Mar   Jan-Feb   Jan-Dec   Jan-Nov
    Level    2,331     1,693     1,242       867       415     5,912     4,905
    Change    -5.2      -9.1     -11.8     -14.6     -20.9      12.1      16.0
    
SOURCE OF MONEY INTO PROPERTY SECTOR
Sources of funds raised (in billions of yuan and percentage change from a year
earlier):
            Jan-Jun   Jan-May   Jan-Apr   Jan-Mar   Jan-Feb   Jan-Dec   Jan-Nov
 Total      4,332.9   3,417.1   2,666.7   2,084.7   1,415.1   8,324.6   7,520.8
 Change         5.7       5.7       5.1       8.2      16.2      14.1      19.0
 Loans        759.2     629.6     522.1     431.9     311.6   1,256.4   1,137.6
 Change         8.1       8.5       8.8      12.6      16.3       0.0       1.2
 Own funds  1,859.1   1,451.8   1,114.4     891.0     599.5   3,409.3   3,109.2
 Change        12.9      16.3      17.5      25.0      43.3      28.0      16.2
 Foreign funds 20.2      16.8      12.7      11.2      10.7      81.4      76.4
 Change       -53.9     -36.8     -42.9     -22.4      24.2       2.9      16.6
 Mortgage     421.6     334.3     260.7     196.3     129.6     836.0     749.9
 Change         0.8      -2.9      -5.3      -5.5       1.2     -12.2      -5.5
    
OUTLOOK INDEX 
Property outlook index (Real Estate Climate Index):
    Jun     May     Apr     Mar     Feb     Dec     Nov     Oct     Sep     Aug
  94.71   94.90   95.62   96.92   97.89   98.89   99.87  100.27  100.41  101.12

 (Reporting by Langi Chiang)

