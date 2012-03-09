FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Jan-Feb property investment up 27.8 pct on yr
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 9, 2012 / 5:51 AM / in 6 years

China Jan-Feb property investment up 27.8 pct on yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 9 (Reuters) - China’s annual growth in real estate investment slowed to 27.8 percent in the first two months of 2012, edging down from a rise of 27.9 percent in all of 2011, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

Property sales revenues fell 20.9 percent in the first two months from a year ago, compared with a drop of 1.3 percent in the year to December.

Meanwhile, annual growth of newly started property construction eased to 5.1 percent in the first two months of 2012, down from an increase of 16.2 percent in all of 2011, meaning that Chinese developers are slowing their pace of expansion due to sliding sales and record high inventories. (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Ken Wills)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.