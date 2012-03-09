UPDATE 1-China Jan-Feb property sales revenue tumbles

(Adds comment, background)

By Langi Chiang and Nick Edwards

BEIJING, March 9 (Reuters) - China’s property sales revenue fell 20.9 percent in the first two months of 2012 from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, dragging down the country’s economy and prompting policymakers to relax monetary policies.

That was a much deeper decline than the one registered in December 2011, when property sales dipped 1.3 percent in year-on-year terms.

“The property sector is very weak on the ground,” said Paul Cavey, an economist with Macquarie in Hong Kong. “It will be the biggest drag on Chinese economy this year.”

The slide in sales, combined with mounting inventories, forced developers to slow their pace of expansion. Annual growth of newly started property construction eased to 5.1 percent in the January-February period, the lowest year-to-date annual rise since October 2009, official data showed.

The National Bureau of Statistics also said annual growth in real estate investment edged down to 27.8 percent in the first two months, from a rise of 27.9 percent for the whole of 2011.

Real estate investment accounted for 13 percent of China’s gross domestic product in 2011, and it affects around 40 other industries such as steel, cement, furniture and home appliances.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

TABLE-China’s Jan-Feb property investment

More China easing seen as economy slows

TAKE A LOOK-China’s property market cools

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Other data on Friday showed China’s factory output in the first two months grew at its slowest pace since July 2009 due to cooling demand at home and abroad, while inflationary pressure eased to a 20-month low, providing policymakers ample room to further loosen monetary policy to support flagging growth.

MONETARY EASING

Economists expect Beijing to trim banks’ required reserves twice or three times during the rest of 2012, after a cut last month. Most do not anticipate outright interest rate cut.

That means banks are likelier to lending more to the property sector in 2012. Last year, they tightened beyond regulatory requirements on mortgage loans, keeping applicants waiting for months and charging high mortgage rates.

“We will satisfy the demand from first-time home buyers as much as possible,” Yang Kaisheng, president of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , the world’s largest lender, told reporters on Monday on the sidelines of the annual parliamentary meeting.

Friday’s data showed bank loans to the property sector grew 16.3 percent in the first two months from a year earlier, compared with zero increase in all of 2011. Mortgage loans rose 1.2 percent in the January-February period from a year earlier, versus a fall of 12.2 percent in 2011 compared with 2010.

Apart from monetary relaxation, China is unlikely to reverse its stance against the once-bubbly real estate market this year, though home prices have been falling since October.

Premier Wen Jiabao reiterated on Monday in his annual work report that he aimed to pull home prices down by keeping up the tightening campaign against property speculators. Beijing has so far hit back on any disobedient local officials who attempted to loosen purchase controls.

After a disruption for Lunar New Year in late January, property sales have recovered in recent weeks, according to private real estate consultancies, but some industry observers are skeptical about how long this will last.

“The best scenario is stabilisation,” Macquarie’s Cavey said. “Recovery is too strong a word.” (Editing by Ken Wills and Daniel Magnowski)