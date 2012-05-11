UPDATE 1-China April property investment growth slows

(Add comments, background)

By Langi Chiang and Nick Edwards

BEIJING, May 11 (Reuters) - China’s annual real estate investment growth slowed to the lowest pace since the global financial crisis, official data showed on Friday, stoking expectations that curbs on the property market may be eased.

Real estate investment, accounting for 13 percent of China’s gross domestic product in 2011, rose 9.2 percent in April from a year earlier, the first single-digit rise since November 2009 and a worrying sign for the 40-odd industries property affects.

It dragged China’s annual fixed-asset investment growth to 20.2 percent in the first four months, the lowest since December 2002.

Other activity data as well as trade figures released on Friday and Thursday all surprised on the downside, showing the world’s second-largest economy may be being buffeted more than thought by a global slowdown and a credit crunch at home.

“If this goes on, the economy will suffer a hard landing,” Shen Jianguang, an Mizuho economist in Hong Kong, told Reuters.

“I think China should start relaxing property policies now.”

China has introduced a series of measures, including lending curbs, price controls and tax levies to cool its once-red hot property market.

Shen said a relaxation of property controls should be gradual to prevent a return of speculative forces unleashed by Beijing when it unveiled an economic stimulus programme in the wake of the 2008-09 global financial crisis.

Many local governments, including Beijing and Shanghai, have already tweaked rules in recent months to revive the real estate sector, which provides at least a third of their incomes and is crucial to sustaining fast economic growth.

The latest example came on Tuesday as China’s city of Yangzhou said it would subsidise purchases of fully-fitted homes, regardless of whether it was a first time purchase or an additional home.

Friday’s data also showed that revenues from property sales fell by 4.5 percent in April from a year earlier, for the seventh month in a row.

Falling sales and financing constraints slowed the pace of expansion for developers. Newly-started construction, an indicator of future supply, fell in April by 14.6 percent from a year earlier, deepening from a 4.2 percent slide in March.

In the first four months, Chinese developers relied 42 percent on sales and other internal channels to finance construction, much higher than about a third in 2009.

Banks have also cut mortgage loans by 5.3 percent in the first four months from a year earlier and overall lending to the real estate sector has been declining, according to the NBS.

“The real estate sector is not likely to improve in May and June, which means a big drag on second-quarter’s growth,” said Shi Qi, an analyst with CEBM in Shanghai.

“So, property measures will be adjusted. Credit policy will become more supportive,” he said. (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Ed Lane)