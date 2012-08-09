TABLE-Breakdown of China's Jan-July property investment

BEIJING, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China’s real estate investment rose 15.4 percent in the first seven months from a year earler, down from an annual increase of 16.6 percent in the first half, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

Real estate investment totalled 3.1 trillion yuan in the first half, accounting for 13.7 percent of the country’s gross domestic product.

Following is a breakdown of the data.

PROPERTY INVESTMENT Actual investment in the sector (in billions of yuan and percentage change from a year earlier):

Jan-Jul Jan-Jun Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov

Level 3,677.4 3,061.0 2,221.3 1,583.5 1,092.7 543.1 6,174.0 5,548.3

Change 15.4 16.6 18.5 18.7 23.5 27.8 27.9 29.9

Floor space under construction (in millions of square metres and percentage change from a year earlier):

Jan-Jul Jan-Jun Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov

Level 4,892 4,756 4,514 4,272 4,092 3,949 5,080 4,913

Change 15.3 17.2 19.6 21.2 25.0 35.5 25.3 27.9 Floor space newly started for construction (in millions of square metres an percentage change from a year earlier):

Jan-Jul Jan-Jun Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov

Level 1,039 924 729 545 399 200 1,901 1,750

Change -9.8 -7.1 -4.3 -4.2 0.3 5.1 16.2 20.5 PROPERTY SALES Property sales measured by floor space (in millions of square metres and percentage change from a year earlier):

Jan-Jul Jan-Jun Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov

Level 485.9 399.6 288.5 215.6 152.4 70.0 1,099.5 895.9

Change -6.6 -10.0 -12.4 -13.4 -13.6 -14.0 4.9 8.5 Property sales by value (in billions of yuan and percentage change from a year earlier):

Jan-Jul Jan-Jun Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov

Level 2,870 2,331 1,693 1,242 867 415 5,912 4,905

Change -0.5 -5.2 -9.1 -11.8 -14.6 -20.9 12.1 16.0

SOURCE OF MONEY INTO PROPERTY SECTOR Sources of funds raised (in billions of yuan and percentage change from a year earlier):

Jan-Jul Jan-Jun Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov Total 5,083.2 4,332.9 3,417.1 2,666.7 2,084.7 1,415.1 8,324.6 7,520.8 Change 6.2 5.7 5.7 5.1 8.2 16.2 14.1 19.0 Loans 872.3 759.2 629.6 522.1 431.9 311.6 1,256.4 1,137.6 Change 8.8 8.1 8.5 8.8 12.6 16.3 0.0 1.2 Own funds 2,128.4 1,859.1 1,451.8 1,114.4 891.0 599.5 3,409.3 3,109.2 Change 10.3 12.9 16.3 17.5 25.0 43.3 28.0 16.2 Foreign funds 22.8 20.2 16.8 12.7 11.2 10.7 81.4 76.4 Change -54.3 -53.9 -36.8 -42.9 -22.4 24.2 2.9 16.6 Mortgage 509.4 421.6 334.3 260.7 196.3 129.6 836.0 749.9 Change 4.6 0.8 -2.9 -5.3 -5.5 1.2 -12.2 -5.5

OUTLOOK INDEX Property outlook index (Real Estate Climate Index):

Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug 94.57 94.71 94.90 95.62 96.92 97.89 98.89 99.87 100.27 100.41 101.12 (Reporting By Langi Chiang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Sunil Nair)