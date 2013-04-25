FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Q1 outstanding property loans up 16 pct y/y
April 25, 2013 / 1:05 AM / 4 years ago

China's Q1 outstanding property loans up 16 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 25 (Reuters) - China’s outstanding real estate loans in the first quarter rose 16.4 percent from the same period a year ago, even as overall industrial lending slowed, data from the central bank showed.

Banks in China had lent 13 trillion yuan ($2 trillion) in outstanding loans to the property sector by end March, up 16.4 percent from a year earlier, according to data posted on the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) website on Wednesday.

China’s new home prices rose in March from a year earlier, a third consecutive month of rises, as home buyers rushed to finalise deals to avoid a new capital gains tax, which is expected to help slow increases in coming months as the government looks to crack down on speculation.

China’s central government said on March 1 that it planned to introduce a 20 percent capital gains tax and higher down-payments and mortgage rates for second-time home buyers in cities where prices were deemed to be rising too fast.

China’s major cities have unveiled strict property controls, including the capital Beijing, which has raised minimum down-payments on second home purchases to 70 percent of valuations from 60 percent.

$1 = 6.1781 Chinese yuan Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
