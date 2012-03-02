China state banks to increase selected property loans

BEIJING, March 2 (Reuters) - China’s big four state-backed banks will lend more to qualified property developers and approve loan applications more quickly to help boost supply of private sector housing, a statement published in the central bank’s newspaper on Friday said.

The statement sends a clear signal that the big banks are ready to ratchet up some real estate lending and came at the conclusion of a symposium held by the four banks. It was published on the frontpage of Financial News, a paper run by the People’s Bank of China.

“We will proactively support qualified property developers to develop common commercial housing that is in demand to boost effective supply of common commercial housing,” the statement said.

“We will effectively improve financing services to the property sector...to improve our examination and approval efficiency for loan applications,” it added.

The big four state-run banks are Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd , China Construction Bank Corp , Bank of China Ltd and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd .

For two years, China has restricted bank lending to the real estate sector and limited citizens’ ability to buy multiple homes, or homes in other cities, to curb speculation in high-end housing that saw prices in key cities double between mid-2009 and the end of 2010.

Those tightening measures have only recently begun to gain traction, meanwhile soaring real estate costs have fuelled social tension and forced China’s leadership to pledge to bring prices back down to what Premier Wen Jiabao has described as a “reasonable level”.

Investors fear, however, that too sharp a correction in real estate risks pulling down the country’s economic growth, which hit its slowest pace of expansion in 2-1/2 years in the last quarter of 2011 at 8.9 percent versus the previous year.

Real estate investment represents about 13 percent of China’s GDP and drives demand in about 40 different industries. (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Nick Edwards; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)