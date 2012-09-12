Chinese banks cancel discounts on first mortgages - paper

SHANGHAI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Many Chinese banks have cancelled an informal 15 percent discount on first mortgage interest rates, a sign that lenders are stepping into line with ongoing official efforts to clamp down rising housing prices, the China Securities Journal said.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China , China Construction Bank and Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) are said to be among those which have cancelled the discount rate which had been widely offered around the country contradicting efforts by the central government to clamp down on rising house prices.

Most banks around the country were offering it to first-time home buyers after reaching a “tacit understanding” about it, one Journal source said.

Some foreign banks are still offering the 15 percent discount on first mortgage interest rates, another source said.

Despite a two-year effort to cool red-hot property prices in China, home sales rose this summer partly due to national interest rate cuts and city-by-city policy tweaks to boost local property markets.

China’s premier Wen Jiabao has since reiterated calls for the country to maintain its curbs on the property sector.

The China Daily reported in April, when banks were discounting to boost borrowing, that the 15 percent cut would save about 150,000 yuan in interest off a 1 million yuan mortgage that was to be paid off over 20 years. (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Eric Meijer)