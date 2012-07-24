China to inspect local property tightening rules

BEIJING, July 24 (Reuters) - China’s cabinet said on Tuesday that it would send out eight inspection teams in late July to ensure local governments implement its property tightening measures to curb speculation.

The State Council said in a statement on its website that it would order local governments to correct practices if their rules were not fully in line with Beijing’s mandate.

More than 30 local governments have tweaked property measures in the past few months to stimulate transactions and the moves, together with lower mortgage rates, have led the market to change its view on the direction of Chinese home prices, with expectations now for them to rise rather than fall.

China’s average home prices stopped falling in June after eight stratight months of decline in response to an anti-speculation campaign begun more than two years ago. (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Koh Gui Qing)