China reiterates property tightening policy-Xinhua

BEIJING, June 18 (Reuters) - China’s Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development said on Monday that it would stick to property tightening measures and work with other regulators to strengthen the results already achieved.

The official Xinhua news agency cited an unnamed spokesman from the ministry as saying that “all localities must firmly implement various property tightening measures as required by the central government.”

“We would especially strictly implement the differentiated credit, tax policies as well as the purchase restrictions to enhance the achievements of the tightening measures,” the spokesman added. (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Ken Wills; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)