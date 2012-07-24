UPDATE 1-China sends teams to ensure home purchase curbs enforced

* China to send eight teams in late July to 16 cities, provinces

* Teams to check whether local govts are enforcing property curbs

* Slowing economy to constrain further tightening-analyst (Adds comment, background)

BEIJING, July 24 (Reuters) - China sent its clearest signal yet on Tuesday that its crackdown on property speculation is here to stay by saying “inspection teams” would be sent to top cities to ensure restrictions on home purchases are enforced.

China’s cabinet, or State Council, said eight teams would be sent to Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai and Chongqing and 12 provinces.

The move underlines Beijing’s determination to stamp out property speculation and cool home prices, and should dash any hopes that China may relax property restrictions to bolster flagging economic growth.

The announcement came just hours after media said the eastern Chinese city of Nanjing in Jiangsu was subsidising some first-home buyers to boost property sales.

It also follows other recent media reports that said scores of local Chinese governments had ignored Beijing’s property clampdown.

“The inspection shows the central government will keep property restriction measures in place to stabilise the market and prevent home prices from rebounding too quickly,” said Liu Yuan, a head of research at property consultancy Centaline.

But concerns about flagging global economic growth would probably stop Beijing from introducing new property restrictions, he said, even if it meant tolerating a modest rebound in home prices.

The cabinet said it decided to send the teams due to “recent new phenomena and new problems in the property market”. The teams would “push ahead on the implementation of property market control measures and firmly rein in speculative demand.”

But it did not say how Beijing could ensure local governments toe the line, or whether China would roll out more controls.

Media said more than 30 local governments had eased property controls to boost sales. That, combined with China’s two interest rate cuts this year, had led some to bet that Chinese home prices could now rise.

That worries Beijing, which fears house prices already out of reach for many ordinary Chinese could fuel discontent. Property restrictions have lowered home prices in Beijing and Shanghai by just 3-4 percent from record highs, private data showed.

Across China, still lofty house prices are showing signs of stabilising. Average home prices snapped eight straight months of falls in June, and a Reuters poll this month showed prices could rise 2.5 percent in the second-half of 2012.

With China’s economy struggling, Beijing faces a tricky task. It has to nip a possible rebound in home prices without over-constraining economic growth, which sank to its lowest in over three years between April and June.

Beijing still has plenty of room for manoeuvre if it wishes to tighten property controls by raising mortgage rates, down-payments and property taxes.

In fact, China could scrap its 30 percent mortgage rate discount for first-home buyers, and lift mortgage rates for other home buyers, the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences was quoted by media as saying on Tuesday.

The academy said mortgage rates for second-home buyers could be raised to 20 percent above the benchmark rate, from 10 percent. (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick Macfie)