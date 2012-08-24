FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China studies new property tightening policy-Xinhua
August 24, 2012 / 2:30 AM / in 5 years

China studies new property tightening policy-Xinhua

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 24 (Reuters) - China is studying new tightening measures to strengthen controls on the property market, the official Xinhua news agency said late on Thursday, citing the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.

It was the latest confirmation of further moves by the central government to curb rising home prices after it sent eight “inspection teams” to top cities in late July to check whether local governments were enforcing property curbs.

Housing prices have now risen on a monthly basis for two straight months, following eight consecutive months of declines resulting from Beijing’s more than two-year old tightening campaign.

“The home sales volume has decreased month-on-month in some key cities in August and the property market will keep stable in the future,” an unnamed spokesman from the ministry was quoted as saying.

After national interest rate cuts and city-by-city policy tweaks to boost local property markets, home sales rose rapidly this summer, reinforcing signs of a recovery in the sector.

There is speculation in Chinese media that China is set to raise transaction taxes, or extend a property tax beyond the current pilot cities of Shanghai and Chongqing. (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Lucy Hornby; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

