China March home prices fall vs year ago

BEIJING, April 18 (Reuters) - Average home prices in China’s 70 major cities fell 0.7 percent in March from a year ago, according to Reuters calculations using official data published on Wednesday, the first year-on-year decline since the country started deflating the property sector two years ago.

In month-on-month terms, home prices fell 0.3 percent on average in these cities, the sixth consecutive decline since the Reuters index was launched in January 2011. In February, prices dropped 0.1 percent from a month earlier.

The NBS said March new home prices fell 0.8 percent from a year earlier in both Beijing and Shanghai, the second consecutive month of annual declines and a sharper fall than February’s 0.4 percent decline in both cities.

Month-on-month, home prices fell 0.4 percent in Beijing in March and slipped 0.2 percent in Shanghai. (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Ken Wills)