China June home prices down 1.5 pct y/y -Reuters calcs
July 18, 2012 / 1:41 AM / in 5 years

China June home prices down 1.5 pct y/y -Reuters calcs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 18 (Reuters) - Average home prices in China’s 70 major cities fell 1.5 percent in June from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on official data published on Wednesday, a fourth straight month of year-on-year decline.

In month-on-month terms, prics rose 0.3 percent in Beijing and were up 0.2 percent in Shanghai. According to Reuters calculations, prices were flat nationwide after eight straight months of falls.

The National Bureau of Statistics said new home prices fell 1.0 percent in Beijing in June from a year earlier and were down 1.5 percent in Shanghai.

China imposed strict curbs against property speculation more than two years ago in a bid to bring down rocketing home prices. (Reporting by China Economics Team; Editing by Nick Edwards)

