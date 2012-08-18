China July home prices fall 1.5 pct y/y-Reuters calcs

BEIJING, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Average new home prices in China’s 70 major cities fell 1.5 percent in July from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on official data published on Saturday, a fifth straight month of year-on-year decline.

In month-on-month terms, prices started to rise again, up 0.1 percent in July, after staying flat in June and falling for eight straight months from October through May.

China imposed strict curbs against property speculation more than two years ago in a bid to bring down rocketing home prices.

Yet government efforts to bolster its slowing economy, including interest rate cuts in June and July, have changed market sentiment and fuelled worries of prices rising again.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said new home prices fell 0.7 percent in Beijing and were down 1.5 percent in Shanghai last month from a year earlier.

They rose 0.3 percent in Beijing and remained unchanged in Shanghai in July from June.

Reuters started its weighted China home price index in January 2011 when the NBS stopped providing nationwide data - only giving home price changes in each of the 70 major cities. (Reporting by China Economics Team; Editing by Nick Edwards)