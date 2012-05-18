FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China April home prices fall 1.2 pct on yr-Reuters calculation
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 18, 2012 / 1:45 AM / 5 years ago

China April home prices fall 1.2 pct on yr-Reuters calculation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 18 (Reuters) - Average home prices in China’s 70 major cities fell 1.2 percent in April from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations using official data published on Friday.

It is the second year-on-year decline since the government imposed strict curbs on property speculation more than two years ago.

In month-on-month terms, home prices fell 0.3 percent, the seventh consecutive decline since the Reuters weighted index was launched in January 2011.

In March, they fell 0.7 percent from a year earlier and 0.3 percent from February.

The National Bureau of Statistics said new home prices fell 1.0 percent in Beijing in April from a year earlier and dropped by 1.3 percent in Shanghai.

Month-on-month, they fell 0.1 percent in Beijing and were down 0.2 percent in Shanghai. (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Edwards)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.