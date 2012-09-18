FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Aug home prices fall 1.4 pct y/y - Reuters calc
September 18, 2012 / 1:50 AM / in 5 years

China Aug home prices fall 1.4 pct y/y - Reuters calc

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Average new home prices in China’s 70 major cities fell 1.4 percent in August from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on official data published on Tuesday, a sixth straight month of year-on-year decline.

In month-on-month terms, prices rose for the second successive month, up 0.1 percent in August, after July’s 0.1 rise. Prices were flat in June. They had fallen for eight straight months from October through May.

China imposed strict curbs against property speculation more than two years ago in a bid to bring down rocketing home prices.

Yet government efforts to bolster a slowing economy, including interest rate cuts in June and July, have changed market sentiment and fuelled expectations of rising prices.

The National Bureau of Statistics said new home prices in Beijing fell 0.6 percent in August from a year earlier and were down 1.5 percent in Shanghai over the same period.

Reuters started its weighted China home price index in January 2011 when the NBS stopped providing nationwide data, only giving home price changes in each of the 70 major cities.

Reporting By China Economics Team; Editing by Nick Edwards

