RPT-TABLE-China's property price changes in March
April 18, 2012 / 1:56 AM / in 5 years

RPT-TABLE-China's property price changes in March

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Repeats to fix table format)	
    BEIJING, April 18 (Reuters) - Following is a breakdown of average new home
price changes in major Chinese cities in March, announced by the National Bureau
of Statistics on Wednesday.	
    Because the agency has introduced a new method of calculating the data, home
price figures published since January 2011 are not directly comparable with
previous periods.	
    For a related story, please double click 	
    (Percent change from a year earlier):	
       Nationwide*  Beijing  Tianjin  Shanghai  Guangzhou  Shenzhen  Chongqing	
2012 Mar     -0.7      -0.8     -1.2      -0.8       -0.3      -0.6       -1.5	
     Feb      0.0      -0.4     -0.7      -0.4        0.3      -0.2       -1.1	
     Jan      0.5       0.1      0.2       0.7        1.1       1.0       -0.7	
2011 Dec      1.4       1.0      1.2       1.8        3.1       3.1       -0.6	
     Nov      2.2       1.3      2.0       2.4        6.0       4.1        0.1	
     Oct      2.8       1.7      2.9       2.9        6.1       4.4        1.2	
     Sep      3.5       1.8      3.1       3.1        6.3       4.5        2.2	
     Aug      4.1       1.9      3.4       2.8        7.0       4.9        4.2	
     Jul      4.3       1.9      4.2       2.5        6.4       4.7        5.6	
     Jun      4.2       2.2      3.9       2.2        5.4       4.6        5.8	
     May      4.1       2.1      3.4       1.4        5.1       3.7        5.3	
     Apr      4.3       2.8      4.9       1.3        3.8       3.1        5.3	
     Mar      5.2       4.9      6.6       1.7        2.7       3.1        5.6	
     Feb      5.7       6.8      6.7       2.3        0.6       3.2        6.2	
     Jan      5.9       6.8      6.7       1.5        0.1       3.1        7.9	
    	
    (Percent change from a month earlier):	
       Nationwide*  Beijing  Tianjin  Shanghai  Guangzhou  Shenzhen  Chongqing	
2012 Mar     -0.3      -0.4      0.0      -0.2       -0.2      -0.3        0.2	
     Feb     -0.1      -0.1      0.0      -0.2       -0.2      -0.2       -0.1	
     Jan     -0.2      -0.1     -0.2      -0.1       -0.3      -0.2       -0.2	
2011 Dec     -0.3      -0.1     -0.3      -0.3       -0.4      -0.5       -0.3	
     Nov     -0.2      -0.3     -0.3      -0.3       -0.3      -0.3       -0.1	
     Oct     -0.2       0.0     -0.3      -0.2       -0.2      -0.1       -0.2	
     Sep      0.0       0.0     -0.2       0.0        0.0       0.0       -0.4	
     Aug      0.0       0.0      0.1       0.0        0.0       0.0       -0.4	
     Jul      0.1       0.0      0.3       0.0        0.0       0.0       -0.2	
     Jun      0.1       0.0     -0.2       0.1        0.2       0.1        0.0	
     May      0.2       0.1     -0.3       0.2        0.3       0.4        0.2	
     Apr      0.3       0.1      0.2       0.3        0.7       0.7        0.3	
     Mar      0.3       0.0      0.5       0.2        0.3       0.0        0.6	
     Feb      0.4       0.4      0.9       0.9        0.6       1.0        0.4	
     Jan      0.8       0.8      0.9       0.9        1.7       2.0       -0.1	
     Note: * The nationwide index is a weighted average calculated by Reuters. 	
	
 (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Ken Wills)

