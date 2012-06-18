FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-China's property price changes in May
June 18, 2012 / 2:06 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-China's property price changes in May

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BEIJING, June 18 (Reuters) - Following is a breakdown of average new home
price changes in major Chinese cities in May, announced by the National Bureau
of Statistics on Monday.
    Home price figures published since Jan. 2011, are not comparable with
previous periods as the agency has introduced a new method for calculating the
data.
    For a related story, please double click 
(Percent change from a year earlier):
       Nationwide*  Beijing  Tianjin  Shanghai  Guangzhou  Shenzhen  Chongqing
2012 May     -1.5      -1.2     -1.1      -1.6       -1.6      -2.3       -1.9
     
     Apr     -1.2      -1.0     -1.6      -1.3       -1.2      -1.6       -1.8  
              
     Mar     -0.7      -0.8     -1.2      -0.8       -0.3      -0.6       -1.5  
         
     Feb      0.0      -0.4     -0.7      -0.4        0.3      -0.2       -1.1  
         
     Jan      0.5       0.1      0.2       0.7        1.1       1.0       -0.7  
         
2011 Dec      1.4       1.0      1.2       1.8        3.1       3.1       -0.6  
         
     Nov      2.2       1.3      2.0       2.4        6.0       4.1        0.1  
         
     Oct      2.8       1.7      2.9       2.9        6.1       4.4        1.2  
         
     Sep      3.5       1.8      3.1       3.1        6.3       4.5        2.2  
         
     Aug      4.1       1.9      3.4       2.8        7.0       4.9        4.2  
         
     Jul      4.3       1.9      4.2       2.5        6.4       4.7        5.6  
         
     Jun      4.2       2.2      3.9       2.2        5.4       4.6        5.8  
         
     May      4.1       2.1      3.4       1.4        5.1       3.7        5.3  
         
     Apr      4.3       2.8      4.9       1.3        3.8       3.1        5.3  
         
     Mar      5.2       4.9      6.6       1.7        2.7       3.1        5.6  
         
     Feb      5.7       6.8      6.7       2.3        0.6       3.2        6.2  
         
     Jan      5.9       6.8      6.7       1.5        0.1       3.1        7.9  
                
(Percent change from a month earlier):
       Nationwide*  Beijing  Tianjin  Shanghai  Guangzhou  Shenzhen  Chongqing  
     
2012 May     -0.1       0.0      0.2      -0.1       -0.1      -0.3        0.0
     
     Apr     -0.3      -0.1     -0.2      -0.2       -0.2      -0.4        0.0  
 
     
     Mar     -0.3      -0.4      0.0      -0.2       -0.2      -0.3        0.2  
         
     Feb     -0.1      -0.1      0.0      -0.2       -0.2      -0.2       -0.1  
        
     Jan     -0.2      -0.1     -0.2      -0.1       -0.3      -0.2       -0.2  
         
2011 Dec     -0.3      -0.1     -0.3      -0.3       -0.4      -0.5       -0.3  
         
     Nov     -0.2      -0.3     -0.3      -0.3       -0.3      -0.3       -0.1  
         
     Oct     -0.2       0.0     -0.3      -0.2       -0.2      -0.1       -0.2  
         
     Sep      0.0       0.0     -0.2       0.0        0.0       0.0       -0.4  
         
     Aug      0.0       0.0      0.1       0.0        0.0       0.0       -0.4  
      
     Jul      0.1       0.0      0.3       0.0        0.0       0.0       -0.2  
         
     Jun      0.1       0.0     -0.2       0.1        0.2       0.1        0.0  
         
     May      0.2       0.1     -0.3       0.2        0.3       0.4        0.2  
         
     Apr      0.3       0.1      0.2       0.3        0.7       0.7        0.3  
         
     Mar      0.3       0.0      0.5       0.2        0.3       0.0        0.6  
      
     Feb      0.4       0.4      0.9       0.9        0.6       1.0        0.4  
         
     Jan      0.8       0.8      0.9       0.9        1.7       2.0       -0.1  
         
     Note: * The nationwide index is a weighted average calculated by Reuters.  

 (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
