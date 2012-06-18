TABLE-China's property price changes in May

BEIJING, June 18 (Reuters) - Following is a breakdown of average new home price changes in major Chinese cities in May, announced by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday. Home price figures published since Jan. 2011, are not comparable with previous periods as the agency has introduced a new method for calculating the data. For a related story, please double click (Percent change from a year earlier): Nationwide* Beijing Tianjin Shanghai Guangzhou Shenzhen Chongqing 2012 May -1.5 -1.2 -1.1 -1.6 -1.6 -2.3 -1.9 Apr -1.2 -1.0 -1.6 -1.3 -1.2 -1.6 -1.8 Mar -0.7 -0.8 -1.2 -0.8 -0.3 -0.6 -1.5 Feb 0.0 -0.4 -0.7 -0.4 0.3 -0.2 -1.1 Jan 0.5 0.1 0.2 0.7 1.1 1.0 -0.7 2011 Dec 1.4 1.0 1.2 1.8 3.1 3.1 -0.6 Nov 2.2 1.3 2.0 2.4 6.0 4.1 0.1 Oct 2.8 1.7 2.9 2.9 6.1 4.4 1.2 Sep 3.5 1.8 3.1 3.1 6.3 4.5 2.2 Aug 4.1 1.9 3.4 2.8 7.0 4.9 4.2 Jul 4.3 1.9 4.2 2.5 6.4 4.7 5.6 Jun 4.2 2.2 3.9 2.2 5.4 4.6 5.8 May 4.1 2.1 3.4 1.4 5.1 3.7 5.3 Apr 4.3 2.8 4.9 1.3 3.8 3.1 5.3 Mar 5.2 4.9 6.6 1.7 2.7 3.1 5.6 Feb 5.7 6.8 6.7 2.3 0.6 3.2 6.2 Jan 5.9 6.8 6.7 1.5 0.1 3.1 7.9 (Percent change from a month earlier): Nationwide* Beijing Tianjin Shanghai Guangzhou Shenzhen Chongqing 2012 May -0.1 0.0 0.2 -0.1 -0.1 -0.3 0.0 Apr -0.3 -0.1 -0.2 -0.2 -0.2 -0.4 0.0 Mar -0.3 -0.4 0.0 -0.2 -0.2 -0.3 0.2 Feb -0.1 -0.1 0.0 -0.2 -0.2 -0.2 -0.1 Jan -0.2 -0.1 -0.2 -0.1 -0.3 -0.2 -0.2 2011 Dec -0.3 -0.1 -0.3 -0.3 -0.4 -0.5 -0.3 Nov -0.2 -0.3 -0.3 -0.3 -0.3 -0.3 -0.1 Oct -0.2 0.0 -0.3 -0.2 -0.2 -0.1 -0.2 Sep 0.0 0.0 -0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.4 Aug 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.4 Jul 0.1 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.2 Jun 0.1 0.0 -0.2 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.0 May 0.2 0.1 -0.3 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.2 Apr 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.7 0.7 0.3 Mar 0.3 0.0 0.5 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.6 Feb 0.4 0.4 0.9 0.9 0.6 1.0 0.4 Jan 0.8 0.8 0.9 0.9 1.7 2.0 -0.1 Note: * The nationwide index is a weighted average calculated by Reuters. (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Anand Basu)