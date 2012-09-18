FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-China's property price changes in August
September 18, 2012

TABLE-China's property price changes in August

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 18(Reuters) - Following is a breakdown of average new home price changes in
major Chinese cities in August, announced by the National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday.
    Home price figures published since January 2011, are not comparable with previous periods as
the agency has introduced a new method for calculating the data. 
    For a related story, please double click 
    (Percent change from a year earlier): 
          Nationwide*  Beijing  Tianjin  Shanghai  Guangzhou  Shenzhen  Chongqing 
2012 Aug     -1.4      -0.6     -0.8      -1.5       -1.0      -2.2       -0.9     
     Jul     -1.5      -0.7     -1.1      -1.5       -1.3      -2.4       -1.5 
     Jun     -1.5      -1.0     -1.0      -1.5       -1.6      -2.5       -1.9 
     May     -1.5      -1.2     -1.1      -1.6       -1.6      -2.3       -1.9 
     Apr     -1.2      -1.0     -1.6      -1.3       -1.2      -1.6       -1.8   
     Mar     -0.7      -0.8     -1.2      -0.8       -0.3      -0.6       -1.5   
     Feb      0.0      -0.4     -0.7      -0.4        0.3      -0.2       -1.1   
     Jan      0.5       0.1      0.2       0.7        1.1       1.0       -0.7   
2011 Dec      1.4       1.0      1.2       1.8        3.1       3.1       -0.6   
     Nov      2.2       1.3      2.0       2.4        6.0       4.1        0.1   
     Oct      2.8       1.7      2.9       2.9        6.1       4.4        1.2   
     Sep      3.5       1.8      3.1       3.1        6.3       4.5        2.2   
     Aug      4.1       1.9      3.4       2.8        7.0       4.9        4.2   
     Jul      4.3       1.9      4.2       2.5        6.4       4.7        5.6   
     Jun      4.2       2.2      3.9       2.2        5.4       4.6        5.8   
     May      4.1       2.1      3.4       1.4        5.1       3.7        5.3   
     Apr      4.3       2.8      4.9       1.3        3.8       3.1        5.3   
     Mar      5.2       4.9      6.6       1.7        2.7       3.1        5.6   
     Feb      5.7       6.8      6.7       2.3        0.6       3.2        6.2   
     Jan      5.9       6.8      6.7       1.5        0.1       3.1        7.9   
    
(Percent change from a month earlier): 
          Nationwide*  Beijing  Tianjin  Shanghai  Guangzhou  Shenzhen  Chongqing 
2012 Aug      0.1       0.1      0.3       0.0        0.3       0.1        0.2
     Jul      0.1       0.3      0.2       0.0        0.2       0.0        0.1 
     Jun      0.0       0.3      0.0       0.2        0.2      -0.1        0.0 
     May     -0.1       0.0      0.2      -0.1       -0.1      -0.3        0.0 
     Apr     -0.3      -0.1     -0.2      -0.2       -0.2      -0.4        0.0 
     Mar     -0.3      -0.4      0.0      -0.2       -0.2      -0.3        0.2   
     Feb     -0.1      -0.1      0.0      -0.2       -0.2      -0.2       -0.1   
     Jan     -0.2      -0.1     -0.2      -0.1       -0.3      -0.2       -0.2   
2011 Dec     -0.3      -0.1     -0.3      -0.3       -0.4      -0.5       -0.3   
     Nov     -0.2      -0.3     -0.3      -0.3       -0.3      -0.3       -0.1   
     Oct     -0.2       0.0     -0.3      -0.2       -0.2      -0.1       -0.2   
     Sep      0.0       0.0     -0.2       0.0        0.0       0.0       -0.4   
     Aug      0.0       0.0      0.1       0.0        0.0       0.0       -0.4   
     Jul      0.1       0.0      0.3       0.0        0.0       0.0       -0.2   
     Jun      0.1       0.0     -0.2       0.1        0.2       0.1        0.0   
     May      0.2       0.1     -0.3       0.2        0.3       0.4        0.2   
     Apr      0.3       0.1      0.2       0.3        0.7       0.7        0.3   
     Mar      0.3       0.0      0.5       0.2        0.3       0.0        0.6   
     Feb      0.4       0.4      0.9       0.9        0.6       1.0        0.4   
     Jan      0.8       0.8      0.9       0.9        1.7       2.0       -0.1 
 
Note: * The nationwide index is a weighted average calculated by Reuters. 

 (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Nick Edwards; Editing by SImon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
