TABLE-China's property price changes in August

BEIJING, Sept 18(Reuters) - Following is a breakdown of average new home price changes in major Chinese cities in August, announced by the National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday. Home price figures published since January 2011, are not comparable with previous periods as the agency has introduced a new method for calculating the data. For a related story, please double click (Percent change from a year earlier): Nationwide* Beijing Tianjin Shanghai Guangzhou Shenzhen Chongqing 2012 Aug -1.4 -0.6 -0.8 -1.5 -1.0 -2.2 -0.9 Jul -1.5 -0.7 -1.1 -1.5 -1.3 -2.4 -1.5 Jun -1.5 -1.0 -1.0 -1.5 -1.6 -2.5 -1.9 May -1.5 -1.2 -1.1 -1.6 -1.6 -2.3 -1.9 Apr -1.2 -1.0 -1.6 -1.3 -1.2 -1.6 -1.8 Mar -0.7 -0.8 -1.2 -0.8 -0.3 -0.6 -1.5 Feb 0.0 -0.4 -0.7 -0.4 0.3 -0.2 -1.1 Jan 0.5 0.1 0.2 0.7 1.1 1.0 -0.7 2011 Dec 1.4 1.0 1.2 1.8 3.1 3.1 -0.6 Nov 2.2 1.3 2.0 2.4 6.0 4.1 0.1 Oct 2.8 1.7 2.9 2.9 6.1 4.4 1.2 Sep 3.5 1.8 3.1 3.1 6.3 4.5 2.2 Aug 4.1 1.9 3.4 2.8 7.0 4.9 4.2 Jul 4.3 1.9 4.2 2.5 6.4 4.7 5.6 Jun 4.2 2.2 3.9 2.2 5.4 4.6 5.8 May 4.1 2.1 3.4 1.4 5.1 3.7 5.3 Apr 4.3 2.8 4.9 1.3 3.8 3.1 5.3 Mar 5.2 4.9 6.6 1.7 2.7 3.1 5.6 Feb 5.7 6.8 6.7 2.3 0.6 3.2 6.2 Jan 5.9 6.8 6.7 1.5 0.1 3.1 7.9 (Percent change from a month earlier): Nationwide* Beijing Tianjin Shanghai Guangzhou Shenzhen Chongqing 2012 Aug 0.1 0.1 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.1 0.2 Jul 0.1 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.1 Jun 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.2 0.2 -0.1 0.0 May -0.1 0.0 0.2 -0.1 -0.1 -0.3 0.0 Apr -0.3 -0.1 -0.2 -0.2 -0.2 -0.4 0.0 Mar -0.3 -0.4 0.0 -0.2 -0.2 -0.3 0.2 Feb -0.1 -0.1 0.0 -0.2 -0.2 -0.2 -0.1 Jan -0.2 -0.1 -0.2 -0.1 -0.3 -0.2 -0.2 2011 Dec -0.3 -0.1 -0.3 -0.3 -0.4 -0.5 -0.3 Nov -0.2 -0.3 -0.3 -0.3 -0.3 -0.3 -0.1 Oct -0.2 0.0 -0.3 -0.2 -0.2 -0.1 -0.2 Sep 0.0 0.0 -0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.4 Aug 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.4 Jul 0.1 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.2 Jun 0.1 0.0 -0.2 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.0 May 0.2 0.1 -0.3 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.2 Apr 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.7 0.7 0.3 Mar 0.3 0.0 0.5 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.6 Feb 0.4 0.4 0.9 0.9 0.6 1.0 0.4 Jan 0.8 0.8 0.9 0.9 1.7 2.0 -0.1 Note: * The nationwide index is a weighted average calculated by Reuters. (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Nick Edwards; Editing by SImon Cameron-Moore)