TABLE-China's property price changes in April

BEIJING, May 18 (Reuters) - Following is a breakdown of average new home price changes in major Chinese cities in April, announced by the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday. Because the agency has introduced a new method of calculating the data, home price figures published since January 2011 are not directly comparable with previous periods. For a related story, please double click (Percent change from a year earlier): Nationwide* Beijing Tianjin Shanghai Guangzhou Shenzhen Chongqing 2012 Apr -1.2 -1.0 -1.6 -1.3 -1.2 -1.6 -1.8 Mar -0.7 -0.8 -1.2 -0.8 -0.3 -0.6 -1.5 Feb 0.0 -0.4 -0.7 -0.4 0.3 -0.2 -1.1 Jan 0.5 0.1 0.2 0.7 1.1 1.0 -0.7 2011 Dec 1.4 1.0 1.2 1.8 3.1 3.1 -0.6 Nov 2.2 1.3 2.0 2.4 6.0 4.1 0.1 Oct 2.8 1.7 2.9 2.9 6.1 4.4 1.2 Sep 3.5 1.8 3.1 3.1 6.3 4.5 2.2 Aug 4.1 1.9 3.4 2.8 7.0 4.9 4.2 Jul 4.3 1.9 4.2 2.5 6.4 4.7 5.6 Jun 4.2 2.2 3.9 2.2 5.4 4.6 5.8 May 4.1 2.1 3.4 1.4 5.1 3.7 5.3 Apr 4.3 2.8 4.9 1.3 3.8 3.1 5.3 Mar 5.2 4.9 6.6 1.7 2.7 3.1 5.6 Feb 5.7 6.8 6.7 2.3 0.6 3.2 6.2 Jan 5.9 6.8 6.7 1.5 0.1 3.1 7.9 (Percent change from a month earlier): Nationwide* Beijing Tianjin Shanghai Guangzhou Shenzhen Chongqing 2012 Apr -0.3 -0.1 -0.2 -0.2 -0.2 -0.4 0.0 Mar -0.3 -0.4 0.0 -0.2 -0.2 -0.3 0.2 Feb -0.1 -0.1 0.0 -0.2 -0.2 -0.2 -0.1 Jan -0.2 -0.1 -0.2 -0.1 -0.3 -0.2 -0.2 2011 Dec -0.3 -0.1 -0.3 -0.3 -0.4 -0.5 -0.3 Nov -0.2 -0.3 -0.3 -0.3 -0.3 -0.3 -0.1 Oct -0.2 0.0 -0.3 -0.2 -0.2 -0.1 -0.2 Sep 0.0 0.0 -0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.4 Aug 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.4 Jul 0.1 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.2 Jun 0.1 0.0 -0.2 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.0 May 0.2 0.1 -0.3 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.2 Apr 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.7 0.7 0.3 Mar 0.3 0.0 0.5 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.6 Feb 0.4 0.4 0.9 0.9 0.6 1.0 0.4 Jan 0.8 0.8 0.9 0.9 1.7 2.0 -0.1 Note: * The nationwide index is a weighted average calculated by Reuters. (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Edwards)