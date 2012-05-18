FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-China's property price changes in April
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
May 18, 2012 / 2:25 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-China's property price changes in April

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BEIJING, May 18 (Reuters) - Following is a breakdown of average new home
price changes in major Chinese cities in April, announced by the National Bureau
of Statistics on Friday.	
    Because the agency has introduced a new method of calculating the data, home
price figures published since January 2011 are not directly comparable with
previous periods.	
    For a related story, please double click 	
    (Percent change from a year earlier):	
       Nationwide*  Beijing  Tianjin  Shanghai  Guangzhou  Shenzhen  Chongqing  
 	
2012 Apr     -1.2      -1.0     -1.6      -1.3       -1.2      -1.6       -1.8  
   	
     Mar     -0.7      -0.8     -1.2      -0.8       -0.3      -0.6       -1.5  
 	
     Feb      0.0      -0.4     -0.7      -0.4        0.3      -0.2       -1.1  
 	
     Jan      0.5       0.1      0.2       0.7        1.1       1.0       -0.7  
 	
2011 Dec      1.4       1.0      1.2       1.8        3.1       3.1       -0.6  
 	
     Nov      2.2       1.3      2.0       2.4        6.0       4.1        0.1  
 	
     Oct      2.8       1.7      2.9       2.9        6.1       4.4        1.2  
 	
     Sep      3.5       1.8      3.1       3.1        6.3       4.5        2.2  
 	
     Aug      4.1       1.9      3.4       2.8        7.0       4.9        4.2  
 	
     Jul      4.3       1.9      4.2       2.5        6.4       4.7        5.6  
 	
     Jun      4.2       2.2      3.9       2.2        5.4       4.6        5.8  
 	
     May      4.1       2.1      3.4       1.4        5.1       3.7        5.3  
 	
     Apr      4.3       2.8      4.9       1.3        3.8       3.1        5.3  
 	
     Mar      5.2       4.9      6.6       1.7        2.7       3.1        5.6  
 	
     Feb      5.7       6.8      6.7       2.3        0.6       3.2        6.2  
 	
     Jan      5.9       6.8      6.7       1.5        0.1       3.1        7.9  
      	
    (Percent change from a month earlier):	
       Nationwide*  Beijing  Tianjin  Shanghai  Guangzhou  Shenzhen  Chongqing  
 	
2012 Apr     -0.3      -0.1     -0.2      -0.2       -0.2      -0.4        0.0	
     Mar     -0.3      -0.4      0.0      -0.2       -0.2      -0.3        0.2  
 	
     Feb     -0.1      -0.1      0.0      -0.2       -0.2      -0.2       -0.1  
 	
     Jan     -0.2      -0.1     -0.2      -0.1       -0.3      -0.2       -0.2  
 	
2011 Dec     -0.3      -0.1     -0.3      -0.3       -0.4      -0.5       -0.3  
 	
     Nov     -0.2      -0.3     -0.3      -0.3       -0.3      -0.3       -0.1  
 	
     Oct     -0.2       0.0     -0.3      -0.2       -0.2      -0.1       -0.2  
 	
     Sep      0.0       0.0     -0.2       0.0        0.0       0.0       -0.4  
 	
     Aug      0.0       0.0      0.1       0.0        0.0       0.0       -0.4  
 	
     Jul      0.1       0.0      0.3       0.0        0.0       0.0       -0.2  
 	
     Jun      0.1       0.0     -0.2       0.1        0.2       0.1        0.0  
 	
     May      0.2       0.1     -0.3       0.2        0.3       0.4        0.2  
 	
     Apr      0.3       0.1      0.2       0.3        0.7       0.7        0.3  
 	
     Mar      0.3       0.0      0.5       0.2        0.3       0.0        0.6  
 	
     Feb      0.4       0.4      0.9       0.9        0.6       1.0        0.4  
 	
     Jan      0.8       0.8      0.9       0.9        1.7       2.0       -0.1  
 	
     Note: * The nationwide index is a weighted average calculated by Reuters.  
  	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Edwards)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.