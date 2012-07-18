FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2012

TABLE-China's property price changes in June

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BEIJING, July 18 (Reuters) - Following is a breakdown of average new home price changes in
major Chinese cities in June, announced by the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.
    Home price figures published since January 2011, are not comparable with previous periods as
the agency has introduced a new method for calculating the data.
    For a related story, please double click 
(Percent change from a year earlier):
       Nationwide*  Beijing  Tianjin  Shanghai  Guangzhou  Shenzhen  Chongqing
2012 Jun     -1.5      -1.0     -1.0      -1.5       -1.6      -2.5       -1.9
     May     -1.5      -1.2     -1.1      -1.6       -1.6      -2.3       -1.9
     Apr     -1.2      -1.0     -1.6      -1.3       -1.2      -1.6       -1.8  
     Mar     -0.7      -0.8     -1.2      -0.8       -0.3      -0.6       -1.5  
     Feb      0.0      -0.4     -0.7      -0.4        0.3      -0.2       -1.1  
     Jan      0.5       0.1      0.2       0.7        1.1       1.0       -0.7  
2011 Dec      1.4       1.0      1.2       1.8        3.1       3.1       -0.6  
     Nov      2.2       1.3      2.0       2.4        6.0       4.1        0.1  
     Oct      2.8       1.7      2.9       2.9        6.1       4.4        1.2  
     Sep      3.5       1.8      3.1       3.1        6.3       4.5        2.2  
     Aug      4.1       1.9      3.4       2.8        7.0       4.9        4.2  
     Jul      4.3       1.9      4.2       2.5        6.4       4.7        5.6  
     Jun      4.2       2.2      3.9       2.2        5.4       4.6        5.8  
     May      4.1       2.1      3.4       1.4        5.1       3.7        5.3  
     Apr      4.3       2.8      4.9       1.3        3.8       3.1        5.3  
     Mar      5.2       4.9      6.6       1.7        2.7       3.1        5.6  
     Feb      5.7       6.8      6.7       2.3        0.6       3.2        6.2  
     Jan      5.9       6.8      6.7       1.5        0.1       3.1        7.9  

(Percent change from a month earlier):
       Nationwide*  Beijing  Tianjin  Shanghai  Guangzhou  Shenzhen  Chongqing  
2012 Jun      0.0       0.3      0.0       0.2        0.2      -0.1        0.0
     May     -0.1       0.0      0.2      -0.1       -0.1      -0.3        0.0
     Apr     -0.3      -0.1     -0.2      -0.2       -0.2      -0.4        0.0
     Mar     -0.3      -0.4      0.0      -0.2       -0.2      -0.3        0.2  
     Feb     -0.1      -0.1      0.0      -0.2       -0.2      -0.2       -0.1  
     Jan     -0.2      -0.1     -0.2      -0.1       -0.3      -0.2       -0.2  
2011 Dec     -0.3      -0.1     -0.3      -0.3       -0.4      -0.5       -0.3  
     Nov     -0.2      -0.3     -0.3      -0.3       -0.3      -0.3       -0.1  
     Oct     -0.2       0.0     -0.3      -0.2       -0.2      -0.1       -0.2  
     Sep      0.0       0.0     -0.2       0.0        0.0       0.0       -0.4  
     Aug      0.0       0.0      0.1       0.0        0.0       0.0       -0.4  
     Jul      0.1       0.0      0.3       0.0        0.0       0.0       -0.2  
     Jun      0.1       0.0     -0.2       0.1        0.2       0.1        0.0  
     May      0.2       0.1     -0.3       0.2        0.3       0.4        0.2  
     Apr      0.3       0.1      0.2       0.3        0.7       0.7        0.3  
     Mar      0.3       0.0      0.5       0.2        0.3       0.0        0.6  
     Feb      0.4       0.4      0.9       0.9        0.6       1.0        0.4  
     Jan      0.8       0.8      0.9       0.9        1.7       2.0       -0.1
    
Note: * The nationwide index is a weighted average calculated by Reuters.

 (Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Langi Chiang; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
