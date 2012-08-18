FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-China's property price changes in July
August 18, 2012

TABLE-China's property price changes in July

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Following is a breakdown of average new home
price changes in major Chinese cities in July, announced by the National Bureau
of Statistics on Saturday.
    Home price figures published since January 2011, are not comparable with
previous periods as the agency has introduced a new method for calculating the
data.
    For a related story, please double click 
    (Percent change from a year earlier):
       Nationwide*  Beijing  Tianjin  Shanghai  Guangzhou  Shenzhen  Chongqing
2012 Jul     -1.5      -0.7     -1.1      -1.5       -1.3      -2.4       -1.5
     Jun     -1.5      -1.0     -1.0      -1.5       -1.6      -2.5       -1.9
     May     -1.5      -1.2     -1.1      -1.6       -1.6      -2.3       -1.9
     Apr     -1.2      -1.0     -1.6      -1.3       -1.2      -1.6       -1.8  
     Mar     -0.7      -0.8     -1.2      -0.8       -0.3      -0.6       -1.5  
     Feb      0.0      -0.4     -0.7      -0.4        0.3      -0.2       -1.1  
     Jan      0.5       0.1      0.2       0.7        1.1       1.0       -0.7  
2011 Dec      1.4       1.0      1.2       1.8        3.1       3.1       -0.6  
     Nov      2.2       1.3      2.0       2.4        6.0       4.1        0.1  
     Oct      2.8       1.7      2.9       2.9        6.1       4.4        1.2  
     Sep      3.5       1.8      3.1       3.1        6.3       4.5        2.2  
     Aug      4.1       1.9      3.4       2.8        7.0       4.9        4.2  
     Jul      4.3       1.9      4.2       2.5        6.4       4.7        5.6  
     Jun      4.2       2.2      3.9       2.2        5.4       4.6        5.8  
     May      4.1       2.1      3.4       1.4        5.1       3.7        5.3  
     Apr      4.3       2.8      4.9       1.3        3.8       3.1        5.3  
     Mar      5.2       4.9      6.6       1.7        2.7       3.1        5.6  
     Feb      5.7       6.8      6.7       2.3        0.6       3.2        6.2  
     Jan      5.9       6.8      6.7       1.5        0.1       3.1        7.9  

(Percent change from a month earlier):
       Nationwide*  Beijing  Tianjin  Shanghai  Guangzhou  Shenzhen  Chongqing  
2012 Jul      0.1       0.3      0.2       0.0        0.2       0.0        0.1
     Jun      0.0       0.3      0.0       0.2        0.2      -0.1        0.0
     May     -0.1       0.0      0.2      -0.1       -0.1      -0.3        0.0
     Apr     -0.3      -0.1     -0.2      -0.2       -0.2      -0.4        0.0
     Mar     -0.3      -0.4      0.0      -0.2       -0.2      -0.3        0.2  
     Feb     -0.1      -0.1      0.0      -0.2       -0.2      -0.2       -0.1  
     Jan     -0.2      -0.1     -0.2      -0.1       -0.3      -0.2       -0.2  
2011 Dec     -0.3      -0.1     -0.3      -0.3       -0.4      -0.5       -0.3  
     Nov     -0.2      -0.3     -0.3      -0.3       -0.3      -0.3       -0.1  
     Oct     -0.2       0.0     -0.3      -0.2       -0.2      -0.1       -0.2  
     Sep      0.0       0.0     -0.2       0.0        0.0       0.0       -0.4  
     Aug      0.0       0.0      0.1       0.0        0.0       0.0       -0.4  
     Jul      0.1       0.0      0.3       0.0        0.0       0.0       -0.2  
     Jun      0.1       0.0     -0.2       0.1        0.2       0.1        0.0  
     May      0.2       0.1     -0.3       0.2        0.3       0.4        0.2  
     Apr      0.3       0.1      0.2       0.3        0.7       0.7        0.3  
     Mar      0.3       0.0      0.5       0.2        0.3       0.0        0.6  
     Feb      0.4       0.4      0.9       0.9        0.6       1.0        0.4  
     Jan      0.8       0.8      0.9       0.9        1.7       2.0       -0.1

Note: * The nationwide index is a weighted average calculated by Reuters.

 (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Nick Edwards)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
